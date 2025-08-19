Unemployment recovers from Iran war

Israel's job market showed a dramatic recovery in July 2025, compared with June when the Iran war pushed broad unemployment up over 10%. Unemployment fell to 4.5% last month. The number of job vacancies also showed a similar recovery, rising from 134,800 to 141,900, according to seasonally adjusted data for July from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The job vacancy rate - that is, how many job vacancies there are for every 100 employees, also rose in July from 4.22 to 4.43 jobs. Overall, there has been stability in the job market since the start of 2024, when the labor market recovered from the chaos at the beginning of the war. The job vacancy rate has been consistently between 4 and 5, and the number of job vacancies has been about 140,000.

In terms of specific professions, on average between May and July, there was a 4% decline in job vacancies for engineers and a 2% decline in job vacancies for programmers. More significant declines were recorded in the number of job vacancies for drivers (a 7% decline) and security guards (a 9% decline). On the other hand, there was a significant increase in the rate of vacancies for telephone sales representatives (11%) and clerks (18%), and a particularly dramatic increase in network technicians (35%), although these totaled only 401 vacancies.

