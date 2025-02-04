United Airlines reveals Israel-US fares

As reported by "Globes" earlier this week, United Airlines will resume Israel flights next month. Today the airline officially announced that it will resume flights between New York/Newark on March 15. In addition to daily flights, a second flight each day will be added from March 29. With the recommencement of flights in March, return fares start from $1,069.

United had even been considering resuming Israel flights later this month but in the end the decision was taken to renew service in March, which still makes it the first US airline to resume flights to Israel since the security escalation last August.

Delta Airlines has already announced that it is resuming flights from New York to Tel Aviv on April 1, with seven weekly flights.

United Airlines said that it had taken the decision to renew operations after a deep examination into the operational considerations in the region, and in consultation with the associations representing the pilots and cabin crews. The flights will operate using Boeing 787-10 aircraft, which are considered the most advanced in the carrier's fleet.

Before the war, United Airlines operated 28 weekly flights from Tel Aviv: 14 to New York, and the rest to various destinations in the US, among them Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco. On October 7 2023, the company suspended its activity in Israel, renewing it in March 2024 with just seven weekly flights to New York. Following the Iranian attack on Israel in April, a further wave of flight cancellations began, which United joined, but it returned to Israel shortly afterwards, in June. The company continued to operate until the end of July, but then the escalation of fighting in the north led it to announce that it was suspending service until further notice.

United said, "United has a commitment over many years to the Israeli market and we are thrilled to be the first American airline that is renewing the Tel Aviv route this year." United is considering expanding the frequency of its flights to Israel and introducing a range of US destinations.

