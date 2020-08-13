Updated Arrow 2 successfully completes interception trial

Israel's Arrow 2 missile defense system successfully intercepted a target missile last night, Israel's Ministry of Defense has announced. The test was led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and conducted at a site located in central Israel. The Arrow 2 successfully intercepted the Sparrow target missile, which simulates a long-range surface-to-surface missile, thus validating the updated capabilities of the system to contend with current and future threats.

Led by IAI, The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), in the Israel Ministry of Defense, together with the American Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and the Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted the trial.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz: "Our ‘elite technological unit’ ensures that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies. Israel must face challenges both near and far, and our ‘elite technological unit’ led by the DDR&D, IAI, and additional defense industries, ensures that we will always be one step ahead of our enemies, and that we will defend Israeli skies from any threat."

This successful interception test joins a series of additional achievements, including the Arrow-3 test campaign conducted by the IMDO and MDA last year, in Alaska. Both systems demonstrated advanced operational capabilities. The integration of both systems in Israel’s air defense mechanism significantly expands and enhances the state’s capability to defend against current and future threats.

