Upwind set to raise $300m at $3.8b valuation

Israeli cloud security company Upwind Security is set to complete a $300 million financing round at a company valuation of $3.8 billion, sources have told "Globes." This is a major rise in valuation for the company, founded by serial entrepreneur Amiram Shachar, which at the start of the year raised $250 million at a company valuation of $1.6 billion.

The swiftly completed financing round is about to close at a time of high demand for investment in growing cybersecurity companies - especially in the cloud market where Wiz, which was sold to Google for $32 billion six months ago, is also active. The funding round is led by the Bessemer Venture Partners, a veteran investor in the company.

Upwind, which ended 2025 with less than $20 million in revenue, has produced an estimated $50-60 million in revenue so far this year, and sources predict it may end the year with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $100 million. Upwind has benefited in recent months from the vacuum created in the cloud security market after Google acquired Wiz, together with rivals such as Sweet and Echo. The company has signed enhanced agreements with Amazon and Microsoft that helped distribute its product to customers looking for an alternative to connecting to Wiz-Google, even though the former announced that it was open to all cloud platforms.

No response has been forthcoming from Upwind.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.