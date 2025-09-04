US hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman to visit Israel

US hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman is to visit Israel. Ackman who manages the New York-based Pershing Square hedge fund is an enthusiastic Zionist who holds a 5% stake in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), where he will ring the opening bell on Tuesday.

Ackman is considered by many the unofficial heir to legendary US investor Warren Buffet. Together with TASE CEO Itai Ben Zeev and chairman of the Israel Securities Authority Seffy Zinger, acman will open TASE trading on Tuesday.

In an interview given to "Globes" last December before the Israel Business Conference, Ackman said, "From a business perspective, Israel is he best place to be at the moment."

Throughout the war, Ackman has been one of the loudest voices supporting Israel in the US. For example, after the war with Iran broke out in June he publicly called for President Donald Trump to stand behind Israel and help destroy the Iranian nuclear threat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.