US okays Finnish procurement of Israel's David's Sling

The US State Department this evening informed Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant that it had approved the sale of the David's Sling missile defense system to Finland for €316 million. The decision comes three months after Israel fired the David's Sling missile system for the first time during Operation Shield and Arrow to intercept Islamic Jihad missiles from Gaza targeting Israel.

David's Sling has been developed by Israel's HOMA Administration in MAFAT (Administration for the Development of Weapons and the Technological Infrastructures) at the Ministry of Defense and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), led by Rafael and Raytheon. The system is designed to intercept advanced threats including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and drones.

As part of the deal, Israel will sell Finland the David's Sling system, including interceptors, launchers and radar, based on the Israeli system. The Finnish version will be produced in cooperation, between the partner industries in Israel and the US, led by the Rafael and Raytheon, as well as various companies in Finland, which will fulfill specific tasks. David's Sling will be connected to a Finnish command and control system.

Gallant said, "Thanks to groundbreaking technologies developed by the defense industry’s brightest minds such as David’s Sling, we are able to bolster our ties with countries around the world, strengthen our security, and enhance Israel’s global position. I’m confident that this agreement will constitute a new milestone in the cooperation between our countries that will improve our response to global and regional threats."

