US plans $6b weapons sales to Israel - report

The Trump administration is seeking approval from US Congress for the sale of arms to Israel worth nearly $6 billion, according to people familiar with the request, "The Wall Street Journal" reports.

The proposed arms package includes $3.8 billion for 30 Apache AH-64 helicopters, which would double Israel's fleet of the aircraft, as well as 3,250 infantry assault vehicles worth $1.9 billion. A source quoted by "The Wall Street Journal" said that the arms would be delivered to Israel in the next two to three years. These deals would be manly funded from US military aid to Israel, the report added.

The Trump administration is now working to achieve the required majority in Congress for approval of the package. According to the report, the request for the deal was passed onto Congressional leaders a month ago, prior to Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The US State Department and Israel's Ministry of Defense declined to respond to "The Wall Street Journal" report. No response was forthcoming from the White House.

