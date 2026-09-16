US plans to sell Israel $2.8b arms package

US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to sell Israel an arms package worth $2.8 billion, according to reports by Reuters and "The Washington Post." The package is expected to include tens of thousands of 2,000-pound bombs, while such weapons were used by Israel in operations like the elimination of Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, they are currently more likely intended for preparations for potential direct confrontations with Iran.

On this deal, reports indicate that the relevant Congressional committees have already been notified. The package includes 20,000 MK-84 bombs and 20,000 BLU-117 bombs. Both types fall into the 2,000 pound weight class, and the procurement likely involves "dumb" bombs - unguided munitions that can be fitted with JDAM kits to enable precision guidance toward a target.

News of the planned deal came hours after the Pentagon officially announced that US costs during just the first four months of the campaign against Iran totaled $33.4 billion in expenses and the loss of some 30 large UAVs. Last July, about five months after the war began, three senior US officials estimated the costs to NBC at between $80 billion and $100 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2026.

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