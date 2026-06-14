US refueling planes threaten Israel’s summer flight schedule

Ben Gurion Airport has been filled with US Air Force refueling planes in recent months, taking up many aircraft parking lots on the tarmac and preventing many passenger aircraft from landing and taking off, just as the peak summer season is set to start.

In a letter sent today by Minister of Transport Miri Regev to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she warns that if the US planes are not moved out, more than 2 million airline tickets worth billions of shekels will be canceled within the next two days.

"On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the Israel Civil Aviation Authority will formally notify Israeli airlines that they must inform their customers of the cancellation of more than 2.4 million airline tickets for the summer and holidays season, tickets that have long been sold," Regev writes. "This is a direct economic loss of billions of shekels to the airlines, the tourism industry and the economy. Furthermore, this will severely damage Israel's credibility as an aviation destination and may force airlines that only recently resumed flying to Israel following the ceasefire to postpone flights."

The solution proposed by Regev

Due to the summer and holidays season, during which, among other things, many people also fly to Uman, the Minister of Transport warns that mass cancellation of flights during this period "will damage national morale and the resilience of society in a way that is difficult to quantify," and notes that if half of the refueling planes are not vacated within two days, the cancellations prior to Rosh Hashana will include flights to Uman for the new year holiday.

Regev noted that she is aware of the Prime Minister's contacts with the Americans, who have 72 refueling planes at Ben Gurion Airport, occupying about half of the available parking spaces. An additional 26 US refueling planes are parked at Ramon Airport near Eilat, occupying about 90% of the available parking spaces. According to Regev, "not a single US refueling plane is parked at Israel Air Force bases." Due to this and the assessment that the US will not soon transfer the refueling planes to neighboring countries, Regev suggests using air force bases.

The Minister of Transport suggests that the Israel Air Force transfer planes to civilian airfields, as part of a possible deployment by the Israel Airports Authority at sites such as Sde Taman, Rosh Pina, Megiddo and Ein Yahav. "This alternative correctly balances national, security and civilian interests," the Minister of Transport concludes, while asking the Prime Minister to order the implementation of the move. "This proposal has been submitted to the IDF Chief of Staff and the Deputy Chief of Staff and the Commander of the Air Force, I also presented it at the cabinet meeting. Unfortunately, despite the presentation of the alternative, it is not being implemented. I understand that this reality is convenient for the IDF and the Air Force, but we have a duty to take into account civil aviation."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2026.

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