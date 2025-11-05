US regulator approves Google’s $32b acquisition of Wiz

Google has surmounted a significant hurdle on the way to completing its $32 million acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has concluded its antitrust probe into the deal, both "Reuters" and "Bloomberg" report.

"The decision to close the review," "Bloomberg" reports, "pursuant to so-called early termination, is dated Oct. 24 on the website of the Federal Trade Commission.

Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport confirmed at a Wall Street Journal event earlier this week that the DOJ concluded its review, but said that the deal is still far from completed but "This is an important milestone but we are still between the signing and the closing."

Google told "Reuters" that the company expects to complete the regulatory review in other markets and that the deal would only close in 2026, subject to acceptable conditions.

A sensitive period

The decision comes during a sensitive period for Google, which is under heavy regulatory pressure in the US and Europe. In two separate trials, US judges have ruled that the company exercised monopolistic power in the search and digital advertising markets. Another ruling is expected soon in Virginia, which could lead to the sale of part of Google's ad-tech operations.

For Google, the acquisition of Wiz - one of the fastest-growing Israeli cybersecurity companies in the global cloud market - is a strategic move to strengthen the company's cloud operations in the field of corporate information security. If the deal is completed, it will be the largest acquisition in Alphabet’s (Google’s parent company) history, as well as the biggest exit in Israeli history.

