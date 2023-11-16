US to invest $1.2b in Rafael's Iron Beam laser system

The Biden administration's $106 billion package for Israel, Ukraine and US border security includes $1.2 billion for Israel's Iron Beam laser system. The US hopes that trial of the system will eventually also benefit the US army, according to Doug Bush, the US assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics, and technology.

Israel is in advanced stages of developing Iron Beam, the laser missile interception system being manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which will be integrated into Israel's overall multi-layered missile defense system, which includes Iron Dome, David's Sling and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3. Iron Beam is designed for short-range threats and while it will not eliminate the need for Iron Dome, it will significantly reduce the scope of interceptions and will thus save significant expenses.

The US Congress has not yet approved the $106 billion aid package, which includes $14 billion for Israel.

"Iron Beam technology is intriguing," Bush told reporters. "If (the Israelis) succeed, it could certainly be something that the (US) army might consider leveraging."

