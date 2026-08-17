US tourists slowly returning to Israel

After nearly three years of war and upheaval, US tourists are slowly returning to Israel providing the first buds of a recovery in tourism that has been hit hard since October 7, 2023. "The Wall Street Journal" has reported the slow recovery in an article entitled "A trickle of Americans is returning to Israel."

Israel’s Ministry of Tourism reports that 32,500 US tourists visited Israel in June, up 73% from last year when the 12-day war with Iran was raging. In July 36,600 US tourists visited Israel, up 15% from last year and 33% of all the tourists entering Israel last month.

The relative improvement comes after years that have been particularly difficult for Israel’s tourist industry. The Covid pandemic first hit incoming tourism in 2020, followed by the war in Gaza and the clashes with Iran. In the first half of 2026, foreign tourists in Israel spent only about $700 million, compared with revenue of about $3 billion in all of 2025. The number of visitors this year is expected, excluding the Covid years, to be the lowest in about half a century.

One of the main barriers to the return of Americans is the limited supply of flights. American Airlines will not recommence flights until next spring while Delta and United will resume flights next month, so many travelers are forced to arrive via intermediate destinations in Europe or pay the high fares charged by Israeli airlines.

In its report "The Wall Street Journal" spoke with several American tourists who had come to Israel despite concerns. Some spoke of flight cancellations, long journeys, and decisions made only after the security situation seemed more stable. One family from Boston, for example, finally arrived for a Bar Mitzvah trip that had been postponed for two years. "I thought we should come now, because you just never know," the mother said.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 17, 2026.

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