Valley National buys Israeli fintech co Bluevine for $340m

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), the parent company of Valley National Bank, has announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli fintech company Bluevine for $340 million - 75% cash and 25% stock.

In 2022, Valley National Bank acquired Bank Leumi USA for $1.2 billion. The merger significantly expanded Valley National Bank’s activities with technology companies, venture capital funds and clients with ties to Israel. Since then, Valley National Bank has also expanded its role as an investor and limited partner in venture capital funds, including Israeli funds, alongside its banking activities and partnerships with technology companies.

The company, which was founded in 2013 by Israeli entrepreneurs CEO Eyal Lifshitz and Nir Klar and has an R&D center in Tel Aviv, has a digital banking platform for small businesses across the US.

Now headquartered in Jersey City, Bluevine serves 175,000 active small business customers across the US. Its platform combines business checking, payments, bill pay, invoicing, lending and financial management tools. The company has about $2.1 billion in digitally sourced deposits, which grew at an approximately 35% compound annual growth rate from 2023 through the second quarter of 2026.

Some 180 R&D professionals and engineers, based in technology hubs across the US and in Tel Aviv, will join the bank as part of the transaction. The addition of Bluevine’s engineering, product, data science and AI capabilities is expected to support the expansion of the bank’s internal capabilities and reduce its reliance on third-party software and service providers.

Valley National Bank CEO Ira Robbins said, "The acquisition of Bluevine directly advances the strategic priorities we have previously communicated to our shareholders. It is expected to enhance our core funding capabilities, add a proven small business growth platform and meaningfully accelerate our digital and AI capabilities."

Bluevine CEO Eyal Lifshitz added, "Bluevine was founded to give small business owners the financial tools and digital experience they need to manage and grow their businesses. Valley shares that commitment and brings the balance sheet capacity, relationship banking expertise and broader capabilities necessary to support our customers through every stage of their journey."

On completion of the deal, Lifshitz will join Valley National Bank as Head of Small Business Banking.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.