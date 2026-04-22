VAST Data confirms $1b raise at $30b valuation

Israeli data storage management solutions company VAST Data today announced the completion of a $1 billion Series F financing round at a $30 billion valuation. This is more than triple the $9.1 billion valuation the company received in its most recent valuation at the end of 2023. This huge financing and valuation reflects the fast growing demand for a new data infrastructure stack required for the development and deployment of artificial generally intelligent systems.

The latest round was led by Drive Capital, with Access Industries acting as co-lead, and included participation from existing investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company, NEA, and NVIDIA, alongside new investors. Some of the company’s Israeli investors include Greenfield Partners, which led the company’s Series B round in 2019 at a valuation of just several hundred million dollars, and 83North which was amohg its earliest investors.

The financing included primary and secondary capital. Primary proceeds will be used by VAST Data to consolidate its position as the AI operating system at the center of the AI ecosystem and to further fuel global growth, including strategic transactions that expand its technology footprint and partnerships.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Renen Hallak, chief R&D officer Shachar Fienblit and Jeff Denworth, VAST Data has redesigned distributed systems for a future where AI would demand a fundamentally new approach to data and compute. The company created DASE (Disaggregated Shared Everything), an architecture designed to break longstanding tradeoffs between scale, simplicity, performance, and cost.

VAST expanded this architecture into a full data and computing platform aligned to the subsequent waves of modern AI. Today, the VAST AI Operating System unifies data, compute, and real-time processing into a single system. This architecture collapses traditionally separate layers of the stack, enabling organizations to build, train, and run AI models while powering the applications and agents that depend on them, all at global scale.

Hallak said, "We are already supporting AI environments spanning millions of GPUs globally, operating across every layer of the AI stack. What is becoming clear is that these layers are no longer independent. Applications, models, and infrastructure now operate as a single system through data. VAST sits at the center of how that system works, which is why we are seeing this level of demand at global scale."

Customers include CoreWeave, Lowe’s, the US Air Force and Cursor, as well as thousands of organizations who rely on the company to store, contextualize, and act on data, supporting environments that power millions of GPUs and some of the world’s most advanced AI training and inference initiatives.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2026.

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