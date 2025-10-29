Viola Credit closes $2b asset-backed credit fund

Viola Credit has announced the closing of the $2 billion Viola ABL Fund III asset-based lending strategy fund. The fund was oversubscribed and exceeded the initial target of $1.5 billion.

The first closing of the fund took place in August 2024 after $600 million had been raised. The new fund continues the strategy of its predecessor and focuses on providing asset-backed credit to technology and fintech companies, with an emphasis on practical financial solutions in real markets, such as small business and consumer loans, car loans and rental payments. Viola emphasizes that the fund is not focused on blockchain or crypto, but on asset-based credit platforms and stable income streams.

At the same time, Viola Credit's focus remains global, with offices in Tel Aviv, New York and London and operations in 10 countries, while the fund places a unique emphasis on the Israeli ecosystem. The fund is expected to expand the financing of local fintech companies and support them from early stages of developing credit products to their growth in international markets.

Among the companies that have already received funding are Lendbuzz, which provides car loans to segments of the population that struggle to find credit; Israeli company Heisen, which manages payment infrastructure for hospitals in the US; and Obligo, which provides rental solutions in the US. The fund also finances companies with innovative financial models in other areas, such as acquiring music catalogs and creating rights flows.

Momentum in asset-backed credit

According Viola Credit, the high demand for the fund comes as part of the momentum shown by private credit activity in general and asset-backed credit in particular. In September 2024, Viola Credit announced a strategic collaboration of $500 million with Cadma Capital Partners, from Apollo Global Management, which helps deepen its ability to execute larger and more complex financing transactions in Western markets. In Israel, the fund operates in collaboration with Value Advanced Investments, which raised capital from qualified private investors who joined the new fund.

Ruthi Furman and Ido Vigdor, managing partners at Viola Credit, note that the rapid expansion of global fintech activity directly feeds the need for customized non-bank credit solutions. They said the completion of the final closing of the third fund reflects continued investor confidence and is an important step in expanding the fund’s global strategy. "We recognize growing interest from local and international investors in asset-backed credit, and we will continue to support technology and fintech companies in their growth and support the realization of their expansion potential in Western markets," they said. "We thank the existing and new investors who have joined the journey and are serving as full partners on our path."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025. .