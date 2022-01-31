Virtual care for elderly co Sensi.AI raises $14m

Israeli virtual treatment company for the elderly Sensi.AI has completed a $14 million financing round led by Entrée Capital and with the participation of existing investors Flint Capital and Homeward Ventures and new investors Jibe Ventures, Operator Partners, Almeda Ventures and Yossi Mattias (Google Health AI).

Sensi.AI combines tools for supervising the quality of treatment by care staff with virtual support. The platform identifies what is happening through automatic audio and is able to identify incidents as well as emotional and physical changes in the patient. Following the analysis alerts are sent to nursing staff to allow them to significantly improve treatment while providing peace of mind for the family.

With a major shortage of care staff for the elderly expected in the coming years, while Sensi.AI won't replace human care staff, it will create more efficiency and provide more support and will supplement physical care. The latest funds will support the company's expansion in the elderly care market in the US and the further development of the capabilities of the company's platform.

Sensi.AI was founded in 2020 by CEO Romi Gubes, CTO Nevo Elmalem and CRO Alon Brener. The company has 40 employees in Tel Aviv and California and has analyzed 15 million interactions in the US between care staff and their elderly patients in order to improve safety and the satisfaction of the patients and their families.

Gubes said, "Our vision is to create major change in the home healthcare market for the elderly to meet growing demand for home care services. The world's population is aging and by 2030 there will for the first time be more people over 60 than under 18 in the US. But as a society, we have not succeeded in building the required human infrastructure to provide the elderly with the treatment that they need."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2022.

