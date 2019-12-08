WeWork opens 12th Israeli office project

Despite the controversial departure of founder and former CEO Adam Neumann, shared workspace giant WeWork is continuing to expand. WeWork Israel is also upscaling operations with a new site opened last week on Shocken Street in south Tel Aviv - WeWork's twelfth site in Israel and seventh in Tel Aviv. The 4,600-square meter building offers 950 work stations, 80% of which are already occupied. A new delicatessen named Feed Café, part of the Beit Candidof group, has opened on the ground floor and offers vegetarian cuisine.

WeWork Israel general manager Benjy Singer says, "We're proud to continue investing in south Tel Aviv and contributing to the area's development by attracting both small and large businesses, entrepreneurs, and technology companies. We're glad to launch the new site with higher than usual occupancy rates, and to take in leading companies from a range of sectors into our community of tenants, including financial institutions and concerns."

Shared workspaces company WeWork has announced a record opening of 52 new worksites worldwide in December 2019, including 23 buildings in New York and Canada, one on Shocken Street in Tel Aviv, and 28 more in Latin America, Europe, China, Africa, and Japan. The company plans to continue its activity as usual, and to open additional sites by the beginning of 2020.

"This record month in opening new buildings is driven by strong demand from companies of all sizes interesting in working in cooperation in our handsome and functional spaces, and in the flexibility of our workspace platform as a service," says incoming WeWork executive chairman Marcelo Claure. "WeWork continues to provide an unusual community experience, while meeting the developing and global real estate needs of companies in every region."

Demand for WeWork's rental office space continues to be high. In the past 90 days, over 280 new enterprise companies signed leases with WeWork.

Two thirds of Global Fortune 50 companies are WeWork tenants. Both large and small enterprises are increasingly looking for more economical, flexible, and growth-encouraging work solutions, and for an environment that promotes productivity and involvement in the company by employees.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2019

