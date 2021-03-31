Wix workforce grew 50% in 2020

Israeli cloud based web development services company Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) 20-F expanded annual report for 2020 reveals that the company workforce grew 50% last year from 3,071 to 4,628 (of whom 3,934 are in Israel). The 110% rise in Wix's share price persuaded employees to exercise share options worth $697 million that had been given at an average price of $12.60 per share, while the share was being traded at $212 per share. At the end of 2020, employees still held 2.8 million options to be exercised worth $625 million. RELATED ARTICLES Wix buys food ordering tech co SpeedETab Wix becomes Israel's most valuable company Wix results, guidance exceed estimates Wix, which helps small and medium sized businesses build and manage websites, reported that the salary cost of CEO Avishai Abrahami was $2.3 million in 2020 including $2 million in equity remuneration. Four other senior executives: president Nir Zohar, CFO Lior Shemesh, VP marketing Omer Shai, and VP R&D Yaniv Even-Haim received annual remuneration between $1.2 million and $1.8 million in 2020. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2021 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021