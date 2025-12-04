Wiz leases offices in Tel Aviv’s Landmark 2 tower

In the wake of its $32 billion acquisition by Google, Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz is moving into new office space in various locations as part of its future expansion. "Globes" has learned that the company, currently located in a tower on Dubnov Street in Tel Aviv, has leased the upper floors of the Landmark 2 tower, which is currently being built in the Sarona district in Tel Aviv and is due to be occupied in mid-2027.

Wiz has obtained a lease at a discount, as part of negotiations conducted by the cybersecurity company's first investor, Gili Raanan, on behalf of portfolio companies in his venture capital fund, Cyberstarts. Raanan asked Landmark’s owners Melisron and Mapi Properties for a discounted price for several companies in the fund, as well as for companies that may raise capital from it in the future.

The Landmark 2 tower, west of Sarona Market on Ha’arba’a Street, is located next to another office area that Wiz is currently building, as previously revealed by "Globes," in a renovated 5,500 square meters Bauhaus-style five-floor building, under construction by developer Roy Gil, owner of the Beit Sayag Sarona Group.

Wiz may also join Google's lease deal in the ToHa 2 building in Tel Aviv, which is being built on Tozeret Ha'aretz Street east of the Ayalon Highway, where the tech giant has leased up to 85,000 square meters - half of the building that will be occupied in early 2027. However, it has not yet been decided whether Wiz will also move to these facilities, which are very far from its original area of operation in central Tel Aviv.

Not all the entrepreneurs are enthusiastic

Raanan's move, which has so far involves several Cyberstarts portfolio companies led by Wiz, provides several advantages for startups. It gives them office space at a relatively low cost, compared with companies individually looking for new offices, and will to allow them to expand more easily or exchange offices with each other in the future.

However, not all the entrepreneurs are enthusiastic about the idea of renting space in a building next to other cybersecurity companies. Not everyone sees Landmark Tower 2 as a quality asset - Landmark Tower 1 obscures the view from the building's western side, and there is also concern about a competitive atmosphere among companies that could see employees more easily jump ship to a nearby rival company.

Consequently not all Cyberstarts portfolio companies have heeded Ra’anan's call to move to the Landmark 2 tower. One of Raanan’s prominent portfolio companies, Cyera, which raised funds at a $6 billion valuation earlier this year, has leased four floors in the nearby Landmark 1 Tower and has no plans to move to the neighboring tower currently under construction. It is planning to expand in the tower where it operates as part of a move to keep employees close together. Island, a prominent portfolio company that raised funds recently at a $5 billion valuation, will also remain in its current location on Hamered Street, near Tel Aviv seafront.

No response has been forthcoming from Wiz, Cyberstarts and Melisron.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.