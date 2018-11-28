Wizz Air adding flights to Tel Aviv - Budapest route

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is increasing the frequency of its flights between Tel Aviv and Budapest beginning in the spring of 2019 as part of its expanding operations.

Wizz Air currently operates 10 weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Budapest - daily flights leaving at 11.15 with two flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays leaving at 11.15 and 21.25. Flights from Budapest to Tel Aviv leave daily at 6.05 with two flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday leaving at 6.05 and 16.15.

From late March 2019, there will be 12 weekly flights with second flights added in the afternoons/evenings on Sundays and Wednesday in each direction.

Wizz Air operates 22 routes between Israel and 10 European countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2018

