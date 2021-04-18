Wizz Air launches Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flights

Low-cost airline Wizz Air launched its Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi route this morning. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which is jointly owned by Hungarian low cost carrier Wizz Air and the Abu Dhabi government, has set up a hub in the UAE capital and will operate three weekly flights to Tel Aviv on an Airbus A321 in April. From next month, the airline plans to operate daily flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

RELATED ARTICLES Etihad Airways inaugurates Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi route

One-way fares begin from NIS 89, not including baggage and meals. Wizz Air will compete on the Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi route with Etihad Airways, which inaugurated its flights on the route on April 6.

On today's flight to Tel Aviv was Wizz Air Abu Dhabi managing director Kees Van Schaik. He said, "The connection between the countries is an historic event, which creates new opportunities for travelers to fly at attractive prices, and new opportunities for the tourism industries of Abu Dhabi and Israel."

flydubai has been operating Tel Aviv - Dubai flights since November 2020 and Emirates has requested slots for Tel Aviv - Dubai flights starting May 19, although the airline stresses that that does not necessarily mean that it will launch the route on that date.

Meanwhile Bahrain national airline Gulf Air has begun selling tickets for flights between Tel Aviv and Manama starting June 3. Return fares on the two and a half hour flights, according to Tal Aviation which represents Gulf Air in Israel, start from $300. Gulf Air is also offering connection flights to East Asia with return fares to Bangkok starting from $660, Colombo (Sri Lanka) $550, Manila $860, and the Maldives $770.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021