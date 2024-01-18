Wizz Air to resume Israel flights in March

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced the resumption of flights to Israel from March. The company said that it will; fly between Tel Aviv and six destinations: London, Rome, Cracow, Budapest, Bucharest and Sofia. There will be three weekly flights to each destination.

Wizz Air joins other airlines that have said they are restarting flights to Israel in the coming weeks including Air Europe, Air Seychelles, Air France, Emirates, Blue Bird and Lot.

RELATED ARTICLES Air France and other foreign airlines to resume Israel flights

Israel's three airlines - El Al, Arkia and Israir - have continued to fly to and from Israel throughout the war although they have suspended flights to some destinations. For example, El Al is no longer flying to Istanbul, Dublin, Tokyo and Marseilles.

Other foreign airlines have already resumed flights to and from Israel or never halted them including: Ethiopian Airlines (Addis Ababa) Uzbekistan Airways (Tashkent), Austrian Airlines (Vienna), Azimuth (Russia), Aegean Airlines (Athens), Etihad Airways (Abu Dhabi), High Sky (Kishinev), Tarom (Bucharest), Lufthansa (Frankfurt and Munich), Swiss (Zurich), FlyDubai (Dubai) and Red Wings (Russia).

Meanwhile, according to Secret Flight, which monitors and compared flights and fares to Israel, there are still about 50 airlines that have canceled all flights to Israel and have no plans to resume flights.

Secret Flights founder Yaneev Lanis told "Globes," "This is very positive news for Israeli consumers, which will reduce fares to Europe. Wizz Air offers very competitive prices from Tel Aviv like $100 return to London. I hope that this step will encourage other low-cost companies to return to Israel in the coming months."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.