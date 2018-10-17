WOW publishes Tel Aviv - New York fares

24 hours after announcing the renewal of its flights to Israel Icelandic low-cost airline WOW is publishing its fares. WOW charges separately for outgoing and incoming flights according to the services including in the ticket. Since its flights are low-cost, the idea is to convince passengers to reserve seats at the cheapest prices. The price does not include baggage or specific seating, and reservations cannot be canceled.

A check by "Globes" shows that the price of a one-way flight from Tel Aviv to the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik in June starts at $200 for a basic ticket, excluding refreshments and selection of a seat.

WOW has four ticket categories: basic (personal items only), WOW Plus (suitcase, hand luggage, and an ordinary seat), Comfy (protection against cancelation, which is important, and extra leg space), and Premium (two suitcases, a meal, preference in boarding, and an option for changing or canceling the ticket).

In some cases, a Comfy ticket is cheaper than a WOW Plus ticket, and it is worthwhile paying attention to this. The price for a basic ticket to Reykjavik rises to $255 in July and reaches $410 for a flights from Tel Aviv on July 12-14.

What are particularly interesting are prices to the US, the market that WOW Air is emphasizing, while promising a wait of up to two hours in Iceland on the way to the US. The flight takes 16 hours including the stop, while the return flight takes 15 hours.

A check of the company website shows that in June 2019, the month in which WOW is renewing its flights at the rate of four weekly flights, the price of a flight from Tel Aviv to Newark starts at $200 for an outgoing flight from Tel Aviv without baggage, including a stop in Iceland, and $300 for an outgoing flight, including luggage and seat selection (on June 16, for example). The addition for luggage only is $68 when ordered on the website and $80 for those paying at the airport. It is therefore preferable to order a package including seat selection and hand luggage, and protection against cancelations on some of the flights.

The cheapest return flights on these dates (late June-early July) start at $210 (and usually $270 as the starting price) without a suitcase and from $290 including a suitcase and seat selection, meaning that a roundtrip flight starts at $600, without food or beverages.

As of now, according to the company website, prices of flights in early July start at $390 without luggage from Tel Aviv to Newark, New Jersey near New York and $210 from Newark to Tel Aviv. The price of ticket including a suitcase and seat selection is $490 from Tel Aviv to Newark and $290 from Newark to Tel Aviv, making a $780 roundtrip price.

The prices are valid for specific dates, with the cheapest prices being limited to the number of seats assigned to it on each flight, meaning that they are correct as of now.

For example, we found a flight for $310 from Tel Aviv without luggage on a number of dates in August and for $390 including a suitcase. Flights from Newark to Tel Aviv in August start from $270 without a suitcase and from $372 with a suitcase and seat selection, meaning that price for a roundtrip in August including a suitcase start at $762 - most people flying to Newark will probably want to take a suitcase with them.

