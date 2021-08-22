Xfone sale to be decided this week

Adv. Amit Lederman, who is managing arrangements for Xfone, today presented the various offers for purchasing the company as part of the creditors meeting today.

According to sources that took part in the meeting, there were arguments over the various offers and representatives of the employees also participated in discussions to ensure employee rights when the company is sold. Representatives of Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE:PTNR) took part in the meeting and confirmed that they have bid to buy Xfone.

After discussions, it was decided that all the offers and clarifications about offers will be completed by Wednesday and the creditors will reconvene on Thursday to conclude discussions about the telecom company's future. A group of investors represented by Itzik Ben-Eliezer, a former CEO of Xfone, has pledged to disclose full information about their offer by Wednesday, following a request from Ad. Lederman.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) has also bid to buy Xfone and Hot Telecommunications is also interested in buying Xfone's landline activities.

