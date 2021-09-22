Yair Netanyahu pays NIS 310,000 damages to journalist

Yair Netanyahu has paid former Walla! News website editor Avi Alkalay NIS 310,000 following a court ruling against him in a defamation suit. Last month the Tel Aviv District Court refuse to overturn the verdict of the Magistrates Court and ordered Yair Netanyahu to pay NIS 250,000 damages and over NIS 50,000 legal costs. By the time Yair Netanyahu paid the amount last week, he found the court costs had grown by a further NIS 7,500 after his petition to have the payment postponed was dismissed by the court.

In November 2019, Alkalay filed a defamation suit against Netanyahu, who had shared a post on social media alleging that Alkalay was a plant at Walla! acting on behalf of the Wexner Foundation against his father, then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yair Netanyahu had initially claimed that he did not possess the money to pay the damages but Alkalay's lawyers showed the court documents alleging that Netanyahu had NIS 1 million in the bank.

