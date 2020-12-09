Yigal Dimri puts in highest bid for Israir so far

Property developer and building contractor Yigal Dimri has offered NIS 141.4 million cash for Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd.. The bid for 100% of the company also includes forgiving a debt of NIS 16.3 million from parent company IDB Development.

Following this latest offer, the highest bid so far, and improved offers from Rami Levy and Motri Ben-Moshe, the bondholders of IDB Development's ninth bond series, have postponed their meeting to discuss the bids until tomorrow - the third such postponement.

Last week, the IDB Development trustee Adv. Ophir Naor recommended Levy's bid to the court and asked for its approval. But following the new offer from Dimri and the improved offers from Levy and Ben-Moshe, this recommendation might change.

Dimri's offer is valid until December 15.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020