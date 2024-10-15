Yoni Nahmad buys NIS 51m Rothschild 10 apartment

Yoni Nahmad (24), a member of the Monaco-based Jewish billionaire family, has bought an apartment for NIS 51 million in the luxury Rothschild 10 Project in Tel Aviv. The family has an extensive real estate portfolio that Nahmad has been managing in recent years as well as expanding into high-tech business enterprises.

Nahmad has bought the 330-square-meter apartment, which covers half of the 37th floor, and includes a 25-square-meter balcony. The Rothschild 10 project, serviced by the Six Senses group, will feature a luxury tower comprising residential apartments, a hotel, and commercial space. The 41-floor tower is situated between Rothschild Boulevard, Herzl Street, and Lilienblum Street - the city's most prime real estate. Construction has already commenced, and the project is currently being marketed.

In addition to his recent purchase in Israel, Yoni also owns a 900 square meter apartment in London's prestigious One Hyde Park. He purchased the property in 2019 and it is currently valued at £60 million (US$80 million). Nahmad grew up in London where he was educated at Jewish schools. He travels between London and the family home in Monaco, and visits Israel three to four times a year to see his partner, the Israeli model Eden Polani as well as family, and he plans to increase his business activities in the country.

Nahmad is part of the new generation of the billionaire Jewish family from Monaco. His father, Ezra Nahmad, and his uncle, David, amassed their fortunes over the past six decades by trading in some of the world's most valuable art objects. According to Forbes, the brothers have been ranked 2nd and 3rd among Monaco's wealthiest individuals. Yoni is Ezra's youngest son, with two older brothers, Hillel (46) and Joseph (35).

The Nahmad Family originates from Aleppo, Syria and moved to Lebanon where Ezra and David were born. Shortly afterwards, the family fled Lebanon and moved to Europe. First, they settled in Italy and began building their art empire. Eventually, moving on to Monaco, where they put down permanent roots and began their extraordinary success story.

David and Ezra Nahmad have led private lives away from the media spotlight, despite six decades of immense success collecting the world's most extensive art collection, valued at US$7-8 billion. The collection, secured in a heavily guarded warehouse near Geneva Airport in Switzerland, includes works by more than 30 renowned artists, such as French masters Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and American artist Mark Rothko. The collection also boasts over 300 pieces by Picasso, the iconic Spanish painter and sculptor, a titan of modern 20th-century art.

Over the past 30 years, the family has built a real estate portfolio that includes 22 properties in London, five in Monaco and 15 in the US. Yoni Nahamad has a BA in Real Estate from Westminster University in London and has managed the family’s portfolio over the past three years, while expanding the portfolio over the past year into the tech sector.

Building on the family’s reputation for hosting lavish events, an extravagant wedding was held for David’s son Joe with American fashion model Maddison Headrick in May 2023 in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The wedding was reported to have cost a stunning $12.9m and had high profile guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Serena Williams and numerous other celebrities.

Yoni Nahmad the youngest heir to the renowned Nahmad family, has been in a relationship with Israeli international model Eden Polani for over a year. 20-year-old Polani was previously rumored to have been linked to celebrated Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, sparking considerable media attention.

