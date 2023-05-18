Zara opens flagship store in Ramat Aviv mall

Fashion retail chain Zara today opened its Israel flagship store in the Ramat Aviv Mall in north Tel Aviv. Zara has spent NIS 30 million in redecorating its existing store and expanding it from 1,700 square meters in size to 3,000 square meters on two floors. A special team was flown over from Spain to help redesign the store. The new store will offer a collection of more than 100,000 items, some of them supplied exclusively to the 50 'premium' stores in the chain around the world.

The opening of the new store is part of an addition of an entire new floor to the Ramat Aviv Mall by its owners Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR). Melisron has completed the first stage of construction at an investment of NIS 44 million, out of a total planned investment of NIS 120 million. In addition to the new floor of the Zara store, three other stores have opened in the past two weeks - Lululemon, Mango, and Alo Yoga.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2023.

