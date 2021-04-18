Zscaler buys Israeli cloud security co Trustdome

US cloud security company Zscaler Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli cloud infrastructure entitlement management company Trustdome. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Zscaler said that Trustdome’s development team and CIEM technology will be combined with its Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) platform, as part of Zscaler Cloud Protection (ZCP), providing a comprehensive solution for reducing public cloud attack surfaces and improving security posture. With this acquisition, Zscaler also opens its first development center in Israel, where the company plans to continue investment.

Zscaler chairman and CEO Jay Chaudry said, "We are extending our vision for Zscaler Cloud Protection to help customers securely embrace public cloud platforms and services in today’s cloud-first world. The addition of Trustdome’s team and innovations in CIEM will strengthen our Cloud Protection portfolio by enforcing least privilege principles across multi-cloud environments while giving DevOps the freedom to innovate. I am very excited to welcome the Trustdome team to the Zscaler family, and look forward to growing Zscaler’s R&D presence in Israel."

Trustdome CEO Ofer Hendler said, "Entitlements and permissions are quickly becoming the biggest security challenge in the public cloud. The Trustdome team has built an innovative platform to solve this challenge while allowing development and DevOps teams to maintain speed and agility. We look forward to joining the Zscaler family and accelerating our innovation engine to solve the cloud protection challenges facing the enterprise."

The transaction is expected to close prior to the completion of Zscaler’s fiscal third quarter subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

