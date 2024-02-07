Zwi Williger tops Amir brothers bid for Shufersal

Zwi Williger, founder and chairman of food importer G. Willi Food International has submitted a bid to buy a 24.9% controlling stake in Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE), at a company valuation of NIS 6.5 billion for the supermarket chain, a 12% premium on the company's current share price.

The bid was submitted to Israel's largest insurance and investment institutions including Migdal, Harel, Clal, Menorah Mivtachim, The Phoenix and Altshuler Shaham, which own the majority of the company's shares.

RELATED ARTICLES Amir brothers bid for controlling Shufersal stake

Yesterday Yossi and Shlomi Amir submitted a bid to the institutional investors to buy the controlling 24.9% stake in Shufersal at a company valuation of NIS 6 billion for the supermarket chain. The Amir brothers sold supermarket chain Freshmarket to Paz in 2021.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.