Most Promising Startups 2021

More than offensive cyber In the world's eyes, NSO has become the ugly face of Israel's tech industry. But this year's ranking of promising startups showcases several companies really trying to make the world a better place.

No unicorns: How the 10 most promising startups were chosen "Globes" asked 63 venture capital funds to name the startups they see as most likely to succeed, excluding companies already valued at $1 billion or more.

1 Other startups want to replace Excel - DataRails makes it better DataRails’ product comes to the aid of CFOs everywhere, integrating Excel with other systems to produce real-time analysis and clear visualizations.

2 Connecteam: “We're here for the people who'll never use Monday.com" Amir Nehemia had no desire to be a Robin Hood, but Connecteam, the app he and his team developed, has become a super-app for “invisible” low-tech workers.

3 StreamElements: Talent agency of the future for young content creators StreamElements recognized the power of independent video broadcasters years ago. Today, it provides the missing link between major brands and Generation Z.

4 Granulate: Relief for enterprises' worst pain point - cloud costs Asaf Ezra and Tal Saiag planned to found yet another cyber startup, but changed direction when they discovered just how much enterprises could improve computing resource utilization.

5 Nexite: Providing mall stores with Ali Express-level data Most people still shop at brick-and-mortar stores. Nexite’s smart tags help fashion retailers know what’s in stock, which items customers look at, and what gets left behind.

7 Aquant: Packing 20 years experience into 20 seconds Aquant ensures that even a rookie technician can draw on a veteran's knowledge, about anything from from washing machines to medical equipment.

8 Empathy: Helping the bereaved cope with loss and bureaucracy Ron Gura and Yonatan Bergman’s startup provides technological and emotional assistance in the $100 billion US end-of-life industry.

9 Unit Finance: Turns any company into a bank Israel’s Unit Finance joins the new wave of fintech that’s breaking banking down into its elements.

10 ActiveFence: Making the Internet a safer place ActiveFence helps Internet companies deal with dangerous, malicious content, from pedophilia to Nazism.