12 PQ bids for Tel Aviv Metro tender

NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System has announced that 12 consortia have submitted documents in the pre-qualification (PQ) stage of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan area Metro. But while there is major interest in the project in the market, the government is struggling to move the project forward.

The full tender will be published later this year and eventually three consortia will be chosen to plan and manage each of the three Metro lines. The consortia chosen will also manage the work prior to tunneling, support the subsequent tenders and managing the construction contractors through to commercial operations.

The tender has attracted major attention both locally and internationally. In addition to Israeli companies, pre-qualification documents for the tender have been taken by two Indian companies, five Spanish companies, one Belgian company, two British companies, one Italian company, two French companies and one German company. Some of these companies have not operated previously in Israel.

NTA CEO Haim Glik said, "This is an additional and significant stage in moving forward with the Metro network, which along with the light rail will bring about a transport revolution to Gush Dan."

However, the government is not keeping pace with the planned progress of the Metro. The Metro Law, which is being promoted by government officials, and is not being pushed by any cabinet ministers, was meant to be passed by the Knesset in 2021. Voting on the Metro Law has now been put off until after the current Knesset recess.

According to the timetable the Metro is supposed to begin operations in 2032. But bureaucratic foot-dragging means that this date is likely to be put back. The Metro is being pushed forward on two tracks - the legislative by the Knesset and the planning and implementation by NTA. But as opposition MKs have filed 44 hours of objections against the Metro Law, the government has decided to postpone the vote until after the winter session, which ends next week.

The Greater Tel Aviv Metro will have routes extending over 150 kilometers and reaching 24 cities in the Gush Dan region. The Metro system will include 109 stations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 8, 2022.

