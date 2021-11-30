Egis Gadish wins tender to manage Tel Aviv Metro preparations

NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. announced today that it has awarded the international tender to manage the Tel Aviv Metropolitan area Metro to the Egis Gadish consortium, one of four Israeli and international groups that bid for the tender.

Egis is a French multinational infrastructure and transport company while Gadish Group is one of Israel's largest engineering and project management companies.

The tender winners will be required to coordinate, and manage all preparations for construction of the Metro including forming a work-plan for the construction, which will cost an estimated NIS 150 billion.

The Tel Aviv Metropolitan Metro network will include 150 kilometers of underground tracks with 109 stations from the Sharon region in the north to the cities to the south and east of Tel Aviv. The contract for the work, which is worth hundreds of millions of shekels annually over many years, is expected in early 2022.

The Metro Law sanctioning construction of the underground railway network was passed earlier this month by the Knesset as part of the Economic Arrangements Law.

NTA CEO Haim Glick said, "The Metro project is an integral part of the good news about the transport revolution in Gush Dan, which NTA is leading with safe hands in terms of a vision for the future. Choosing the company to manage the network, which brings Israeli and international knowhow, ensures an advanced, safe and accessible Metro network that will serve two million passengers a day."

Metro Administration head Meir Shamra added, "Choosing the network manager is a significant milestone in starting the Metro project, which will be directly implemented from the planning and preparatory procedures of NTA, which has promoted construction of the project, and which is expressed by the required and essential connection between local knowhow and experience and the international knowhow and experience in implementing and managing Metro networks worldwide. All this is aimed at moving Gush Dan to the required transport revolution."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 30, 2021.

