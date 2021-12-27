1,470 homes approved in Tel Aviv's Neve Ofer

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved an urban renewal plan for the eastern neighborhood of Givat Ofer (Abu Kabir) in south Tel Aviv. According to the plan, which covers 69 dunams (17.25 acres), near the Muslim cemetery, on Tel Giborim, Dekel, Meir Grossman and Zalman Shazar Streets, 422 apartments will make way for 1,470 apartments.

The new housing units will be in six 30-floor towers on Tel Giborim Street and six 10-floor buildings on Dekel Street. 250 units will be small apartments and there will be 200 sheltered housing units and public buildings as well as a park.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 27, 2021.

