184 partners in Israel's biggest law firm stranded abroad

The closure of Israeli airspace due to the war with Iran has left about 184 partners of Israeli law firm Meitar stranded abroad. According to Dun & Bradstreet Israel, Meitar is Israel's biggest law firm with 537 lawyers including 184 partners. The partners traveled to an African country at the end of last week with their partners and spouses for a group trip and were meant to return home tomorrow but are now unable to fly back to Israel in the foreseeable future.

Due to the state of emergency in Israel, a significant portion of the activities of organizations in the economy and law firms, including Meitar, are being conducted remotely, so in practice, for the time being, there is currently no significant change in terms of ongoing activity.

Meitar is prominent in international activities especially in the tech sector. The firm's lawyers often represent Israeli companies abroad, including technology companies preparing IPOs on Wall Street. The firm also supports foreign companies in deals and activities in Israel. Meitar's leading activities are in high-tech, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and patents and intellectual property.

