Meitar reclaims title of Israel's biggest law firm

With 537 lawyers, Meitar law firm has regained top spot in Dun & Bradstreet's rankings of Israel's biggest law firms. Last year Meitar was ousted from first place by Golfarb Gross Seligman, which this year has slipped to third place with 490 lawyers. Two years ago Goldfarb was involved in the biggest ever law firm merger in Israel, which lifted it to top place.

Herzog Fox Neeman was in second place this year with 512 lawyers, up from third place last year. Meitar added 68 lawyers to its ranks during 2024 and Herzog added 53, while the number of lawyers at Goldfarb fell by eight. In most of the years over the past decade Herzog has been the biggest law firm. In fourth place this year was Fischer FBC with 365 lawyers.

Dun & Bradstreet today published its Dun's 100 law firm rankings for 2025. The rankings, revealed at the annual Dun's 10 forum for the law firm sector, are set according to the number of lawyers at each firm on December 31, 2024.

With 358 lawyers, Arnon Tadmor Levy fell to fifth place from fourth place last year. Gornitzky GNY with 300 lawyers was in sixth place and Firon with 279 lawyers was in seventh place, followed by Shibolet & Co. in eighth place with 269 lawyers. Naschitz Brandes Amir and S. Horowitz & Co. were in ninth and tenth places respectively with 270 and 238 lawyers. Agmon with Tulchinsky remained in eleventh place with 201 lawyers and EBN was in 12th place with 160 lawyers. Barnea Jaffa Lande rose one place to 13 with 151 lawyers.

2024 - record year for business performance

Dun's 100 department head Sheila Zavaro Weiss said, "2024 was a war year that created significant challenges for law firms. Among other things, there was a shortage of manpower due to reservists being called up, reduced activity by foreign investors, and economic and business uncertainty. "According to their reports, and despite all the difficulties and obstacles along the way, almost all firms reported 2024 as a record year in terms of business performance. It can also be seen that the number of lawyers in big firms is on the rise, after stagnating in previous years."

Zavaro-Weiss also referred to the increase in the number of female partners in law firms over the past year. In 14 of the top 25 firms, there was an increase - led by the Fischer (FBC), where 45% of partners are women and Firon where 44% of partners are women. In the Gornitzky and Agmon with Tulchinsky law firms, there was an increase of 18% and 16%, respectively.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 12, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.