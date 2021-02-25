21 caught entering Israel with fake documents

Two families were caught at Ben Gurion airport yesterday after attempting to enter the country with fake documents from Israel's exemptions committee, which would have allowed them to come into the country if genuine.

Israel's Immigration and Population Authority said, "On a United Airlines flight that landed from New York there were two families. The first family of foreign citizens with 13 people presented forged documents from ther exemptions committee and their entry was refused. They are preparing to board a flight back tonight. The second family of eight people, an Israeli mother and foreign father and six children also arrived with forged documents from the exceptions committee. The issue is being handled on the spot according to the information about them. Either way the police have been called to deal with the forged documents, which are a criminal offense.

According to current regulations, foreign citizens are only granted documents from the exemptions committee to enter Israel to participate in a funeral. All passengers are required to present documents from the exemptions committee before boarding flights overseas.

The issue of forged documents was discussed yesterday by the Knesset Economics Committee. Ministry of Health International Relations Division head Dr. Asher Shalmon said that thousands of people have been caught at the airport with forged documents. Committee chairman MK Ya'akov Margi (Shas) described those presenting forged documents as 'rebels' and asked if they had been prosecuted and insisted that the offense be treated harshly. A representative of the Ministry of Justice was unable to provide an answer. Margi insisted that all offenders be arrested and prosecuted.

In addition to the forged documents from the exemptions committee, there have also been reports that passengers have been arriving at Ben Gurion airport with forged negative Covid-19 test results.

