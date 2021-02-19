Israel extends airport closure into March

Israel's cabinet has extended the closure of Ben Gurion Airport and the country's land borders until March 6. The airport has been closed since January 26 due to fears that the country's successful Covid-19 vaccination drive will be compromised by people bringing in mutations from abroad that are resistant to the vaccine.

Several flights bringing in new immigrants will be allow to land in the coming few weeks and daily emergency rescue flights will continue from the US and Europe bringing in a maximum of 2,000 people daily. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), United and Delta will operate flights between Tel Aviv and New York, although tomorrow night's Delta and United flights to New York have been cancelled without explanation.

Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd., Arkia Airlines Ltd. and Lufthansa will operate flights between Tel Aviv and Frankfurt and the Ministry of Transport is considering introducing flights to another European destination, possibly Kiev.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021