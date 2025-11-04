45-floor building approved for central Tel Aviv junction

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Local Planning and Building Committee last week approved the "Menora Allenby" plan for the construction of 45-floor mixed purpose building to replace Beit Menora between Allenby, Yehuda Halevi and Yavne Streets. The building on a 4.9 dunam (4,900 square meters) site has been designed by the Moore Yaski Sivan (MYS) architects firm at the initiative of Menora Properties & Investments and Bank Hapoalim.

The 45-floor building will include 110 apartments of which 15% will be affordable homes. The building will also include 45,000 square meters of office space, commercial space and a hotel.

The new building will replace the 13-floor Beit Menora (formerly Beit Sneh) and two three and four-floor buildings. As paret of the plan Allenmby Street will be widened and a public square built linking up to the underground light rail stations on the Red and Purple Lines. The plan also includes a park, playground and public buildings.

Plan approved despite objections by local residents

The plan was met with a series of objections, which were dismissed by the local committee. Among the prominent opponents were the tenants of the "Meyer" building, at 36 Rothschild Street, located near the planned project. One of the main issues raised is the traffic congestion in the area. According to the tenants, most of the traffic in the area drains onto Yavne Street, and there is already major congestion there. They claim that building another tower will increase congestion on nearby streets and harm the quality of life.

Opponents also claimed that environmental and traffic matters were not adequately examined when considering the plan, and stressed the need for a comprehensive traffic survey on the impact on transport and parking in the area, especially due to existing traffic congestion in the area. According to the opponents, the high-rise could significantly harm tenants and their families.

The local committee rejected the objections and noted that a traffic appendix was attached to the plan, which was approved by the traffic department.

Opponents also raised concerns regarding the height of the tower and other objections were raised by the landlords and shop owners near the project. Here too the committee rejected the objections, saying, "During the construction phase, the project developers will be required to act according to law and according to building permits valid for the entire construction period and to minimize as much as possible the damage to nearby lots, as is done on every lot in the city."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2025.

