54-floor tower approved for old Haifa area quarry

The Haifa District Planning and Building Commission has approved a 54-floor tower in the new industrial and residential area on the site of Quarry 4.5 in Nesher. This is a huge quarry south east of the Checkpost Junction, below the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology and the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood in Haifa. The plan for the site consists of 356,000 square meters of workspace and 1,081 housing units on an area of 19 dunams (4.75 acres), and two 54-floor towers connecting the lowest part of the quarry site with the cable car and the Technion.

The plan is an initiative of Migdalor Max, owned by Shamgar Vaknin and Ben Max. The tower approved yesterday will contain 165,000 square meters of space, or which 60,000 square meters will be offices, and the rest will be residential and commercial, including student dorms, and there will be parking both above and below ground level. The design is by Miloslavsky Architects.

Architect Guy Miloslavsky, who is responsible for the design of the tower together with Itai Dafni, said, "The 'Tower in the Quarry' project will represent a new metropolitan anchor. It will be the highest tower in Israel outside of Gush Dan, built in a strategic location for business, and it will lever the entire area from being a typical industrial zone to a multi-use center of attraction, part of an urban belt between Haifa and Nesher."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 27, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021