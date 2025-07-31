AI emergency response co Carbyne raises $100m

Israeli company Carbyne, a developer of artificial intelligence systems for managing emergency incidents, has announced that it has raised $100 million.

According to the company, the system it has developed is used in six countries, among them the US, where it is active in 23 states, and altogether at nearly 300 sites worldwide, by over 7,000 calltakers.

The system has an AI agent that functions as a first response when no human calltaker is available, and that can gather critical information from the field. The company says that its platform cuts response times and improves the efficiency of public emergency call centers.

Carbyne competes with veteran players such as Motorola and Intrado in a global market estimated at $10 billion annually.

Carbyne founder and CEO Amir Elichai, a veteran of the IFD’s Egoz commando unit, says that evens such as October 7 illustrate the need for a technological response for the home front. "The question is not what the army did, but what would have happened if there was better control on the home front. What’s the value of a strong army if it’s blind at the moment of truth?"

Elichai says that Carbyne works on a B2G model. It recently signed contracts with the New Orleans municipality, in Florida, and in Colombia. In Israel, it works with the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem municipalities, and with shared electric scooter company Wind.

Participants in the financing included AT&T Ventures, Axon Enterprise, Cox Enterprises, Global Medical Response, Hanaco Growth, Hercules Capital, RCM Private Markets Fund managed by Rokos Capital Management (US) LP, and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank. The company has so far raised a total of $200 million. It employs 230 people, 80 of them in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 31, 2025.

