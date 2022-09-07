Israeli smart emergency contact co Carbyne raises $56m

Israeli cloud-native emergency contact center solutions developer Carbyne has completed a $56 million Series C financing round. Cox Enterprises and Hanaco Growth Fund co-led the latest round, joined by new investors Valor Equity Partners, General Global Capital, TalC, and Sandiip Bhammer alongside existing investors including Founders Fund, FinTLV, Elsted Capital Partners, and former CIA Director General David Petraeus. The company has raised $128 million since it was founded in 2014.

Carbyne has 200 employees including 70 in Israel. The company was founded by CEO Amir Elichai, CTO Alex Dizengof and full stack team leader Yoni Yatsun as well as shareholder Lital Leshem and former Ministry of Defense director general Pinhas Buchris. Early investors include Ehud Barak, who formerly served as chairman but is no longer involverd in the company or holds any shares.

Carbyne's technology enables emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. The company is redefining emergency collaboration and connecting the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives.

The company protects over 400 million people globally and helps 911 call takers manage 150 million emergency calls each year. Its mission is to save lives, maximize efficiency, and minimize response times for emergency responders.

Elichai said, "We're doing to public safety what Amazon did to on-premise storage. We are redefining how emergency contact centers and government service teams operate by moving everything to the cloud. Emergency providers and local governments are using legacy systems to solve modern problems - a declining proposition. They are increasingly recognizing the value that our cloud-based platforms provide to their communities. In addition to expanding our footprint in emergency services, we are also seeing new opportunities from businesses in adjacent industries. With the support of our latest funders, we are extending our reach to more communities and businesses who need to modernize their legacy mission critical communication tech stack."

Elichai told "Globes" that annual recurring revenue (ARR) had increased 250% over the past year and that it had tripled its valuation since its most recent financing round. He added that if the mutliples had still been the same as in 2021, then Carbyne would already be a unicorn.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2022.

