Alpha Tau Medical up sharply as brain cancer trial begins

The share price of Israeli cancer treatment company Alpha Tau Medical (Nasdaq: DRTS) rose by 21% last week, following the start of a clinical trial of its technology in the treatment of brain cancer.

The company now has a market cap of $431 million. Its share price is 50% above the low it reached a year ago, but is still 48% below the valuation at which it was merged into a SPAC in 2021, when the medtech market was booming.

Alpha Tau has developed a technology that uses alpha radiation, which is different from the radiation currently used in treating cancer and can be much more focused. The technology was first developed at Tel Aviv University (hence the Tau in the company’s name). The company has undergone many upheavals and was nearly shut down, until former Brainsway CEO Uzi Sofer took it in hand. He introduced substantial changes in its capital structure, gave it its current name, and set it on a new path. The company raised $80 million from private investors, before undergoing the merger in 2021.

As mentioned, Alpha Tau has now commenced a trial on brain cancer. It is conducting additional trials on a variety of types of cancer. In September, it began a trial in the treatment of pancreatic cancer, in which it is treating 30 patients found unsuitable for surgery. In the first quarter of 2026, it is due to receive results of a multi-center trial on a type of skin cancer.

