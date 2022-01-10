Alpha Tau reports positive skin cancer treatment trial

Israeli alpha-radiation cancer therapy developer Alpha Tau Medical has reported positive clinical trial results for its treatment for malignant skin and soft tissue cancers. The company said that all 10 patients reached the secondary endpoint for measurement of tumor response to its alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT and that 12 weeks the tumors in all the patients disappeared. No significant side-effects were recorded.

To date 100 patients have been treated as part of the clinical trial and 97% reported shrinkage of their tumors, even though the patients growths had returned after previous treatments. Alpha Tau is now preparing for a US multi-center clinical trial with the FDA this year.

Alpha Tau CEO Uzi Sofer said, "In addition to our success in eradicating the growths, we have shown good results over time. To date we have measured the results after seven months and soon we will add a report for a longer period. But the important thing is that because of the low toxicity of our treatment, it can be used again and again, even if the growth returns."

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is comprised of "shards" of radiation that penetrate into the growth. The source of the radiation contains an isotope, which breaks down from the source and disperses while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

In the coming few months, Alpha Tau Medical will complete its SPAC merger with Healthcare Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: HCCC) at a company valuation of $1 billion.

Alpha Tau Medical, which is currently conducting trials to treat many other types of cancer including breast, oral cavity, pancreas, neck and brain tumors, has 90 employees in Israel and operates a production line in Jerusalem. The company has several dozen more employees in the US and Japan where its products are in advanced stages of receiving approval. Alpha Tau is building plants in both countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 10, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.