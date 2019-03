Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking places on Eliahu Lankin St. was sold for NIS 2.565 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor with a balcony, elevator and parking on Shimoni St. was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 80-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony, but no elevator and no parking on Dov Grunner St. in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 73-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment on Monbaz St. with an elevator and parking was sold for NIS 3.2 million (RE-MAX).

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 90-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ben Eliezer St. was sold for NIS 1.76 million. A 250-sq.m., seven-room house with a 75-sq.m. yard and two parking spaces on Michal Pochochavsky St. was sold for NIS 3.55 million (Keller Williams).

Rehovot: A 127-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Prof. Yehudit Birk St. was sold for NIS 2.225 million. A 119-sq.m., 5.5-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Carmel St. was sold for NIS 2.33 million. A 200-sq.m., six-room house on a 750-sq.m. lot on KKL St. was sold for NIS 6.3 million. A 93-sq.m., four-room, third floor with a 9-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Zecharia Hatukha St. was sold for NIS 1.64 million (Keller Williams).

Lod: A 109-sq.m., four-room apartment on Rachel Alter St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE-MAX - Success).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70-sq.m. three-room, ground floor garden apartment with no elevator and no parking on Alfassi St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month.

Tsur Hadassah: A 85-sq.m. three-room, second floor, garden apartment with a 65-sq.m. garden storage room, elevator and parking on Kahal St. was leased for NIS 3,400 per month.

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 100-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yehuda Gur St. was leased for NIS 3,700 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

