Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m. four-room, 11th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Kalman Magen St. in Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 6.075 million (RE-MAX - Place). A 80-sq.m., three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Hakeshet St. was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 50-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hagdud Ha'Ivri St. in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 69-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Nahlat Binyamin St. was sold for NIS 3.37 million (RE-MAX - High).

Jaffa: A 110-sq.m. four-room apartment with a 17-sq.m. balcony, storage room and two parking spaces on Charles Passman St. was sold for NIS 3.2 million.

Modi'in: A 154-sq.m. six-room, two floor duplex-apartment with a 250-sq.m. garden, and covered parking on Kipodan St. in the HaPrachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.34 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Emek Ayalon St. in the HaPrachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 97-sq.m., four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 35-sq.m. garden and parking on Eliyahu Hanavi St. in the Haneviim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.94 million (RE-MAX - UNQE).

Ness Ziona: A 71-sq.m., three-room, semi-detached house on a 350-sq.m. lot with parking on Habanim St. was sold for NIS 2.75 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Yavne: A 102-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Hashunit St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 40-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hatabor St. was sold for NIS 820,000 (RE-Max - Time).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment on Klisher St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 720,000. A 76-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Hanamal St. was sold for NIS 550,000. A 72-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Avraham Avinu St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 655,000. A 118-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Nachum Sarig St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.02 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020