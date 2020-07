Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Mevaseret Zion: A renovated 220-sq.m. five-room semi-detached house with a 87-sq.m. garden and parking on Ha'Ephroni St. was sold for NIS 4.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 50-sq.m. 1.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Arlozorov St. corner Hahashmonaim St. was sold for NIS 1.345 million (Mor Nechasim).

Rishon Lezion: A 85-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rambam St. in the Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with parking and an elevator on Hadagan St. in the Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.08 million (RE-MAX).

Ashdod: A 159-sq.m. four-room apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, security room, elevator and covered parking for two cars on Exodus St. in the Marina neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.60 million. A 151-sq.m., five-room duplex apartment, with two balconies of 15-sq.m and 25-sq.m., a security room, and two parking spaces on Marc Chagall St. in the Tet Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.55 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 59-sq.m., four-room apartment in a new Tama 38 project building on Sheshat Hayamim street in the Kiryat Haim neighborhood in eastern Haifa was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 53-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on El Salt St. was sold for NIS 865,000. A 59-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment on Ehud St. in the Ahuza neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 110-sq.m. four--room garden apartment with a 90-sq.m. garden, storage room and parking on Nahar Ha'yarden St. in the Masua neighborhood was leased for NIS 6,700 per month. A 100-sq.m, four-room, second floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator, and two parking spaces on Odem Sat. in the Evnei Chen neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,100 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

