Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 76-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 8-sq.m. balcony but no elevator and no parking on Guatemala St. in Kiryat Yovel was sold for NIS 1.396 million. A 92-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. enclosed balcony, elevator but no parking on Ramban St. in Rehavia was sold for NIS 2.56 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 140-sq.m., six-room, terraced house with a 65-sq.m. garden on Yizhar St. in Givat Canada was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 87-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Harav David Yitzhak Alschuler St. in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.74 million (RE-MAX - Personal).



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 240-sq.m. lot with construction rights to immediately build a 281-sq.m. house on Haim Bar-Lev St. in Kiryat Krenitzi in Ramat Gan was sold for NIS 2.52 million (Mor Properties).

Herzliya: A 100-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with a 24-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hannah Rubina St. was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 130-sq.m. five-room, second floor, roof apartment with a 75-sq.m. roof, elevator and parking on Moshe Sneh St. was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 185-sq.m. seven-room house on a 435-sq.m. lot on Hasochnut St. in the Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 4 million. A 360-sq.m., six-room house on a 380-sq.m. lot on Hazamir St. in the Ramot Menachem neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.4 million. A 210-sq.m., six-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot on Shnat Hayovel St. in the Gil Amal neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.02 million. A 285-sq.m., eight-room, semi-detached house on a 260-sq.m. lot on Nahal Kanne St. in the Ramat Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.8 million (Sharbit Properties).

Shoham: A 80-sq.m, three-room, sixth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony and elevator on Hatirosh St. in the Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million (RE-MAX - Premium).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 105-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 13-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Herzog St. was sold for NIS 1.72 million (RE-MAX - Lev Haaretz).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 23, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020