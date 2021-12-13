Bennett meets UAE leader bin Zayed

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has held a meeting with the Crown Prince and effective ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at his palace in Abu Dhabi. This is a historic meeting between an Israeli prime minister and the Emirates leader, over a year after the signing of the Abraham Accords between the two countries. The previous prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, did not manage to meet bin Zayed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and the election in the spring of this year.

The two main items on the agenda at the meeting between the two leaders are strengthening of the cooperation between the two countries in several areas, with an emphasis on trade, and the Iranian issue. Bin Zayed has promised the formation of a $10 billion investment fund with Israel, but no progress has been made on that so far. On Iran, meetings have taken place recently between senior officials of the UAE and Iran, and Bennett seeks to strengthen the strategic alliance with the UAE on this front.

Bennett arrived in Abu Dhabi last night, and was greeted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, bin Zayed's younger brother Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. The two held a short meeting, at which Bennett congratulated the foreign minister on the 50th anniversary of the country's founding. In this exchange and in the preparatory talks, there arose again and again the special interest in Bennett's background in high-tech, and in Israeli innovation in general. Bennett's staff stress that the talk between him and the UAE leadership will focus on opportunities to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Among other things, later in the day Bennett will meet the UAE minister of science and technology and the minister of culture, and the chairperson of the Mubadala Investment Fund and member of the Executive Council for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, in perhaps the most important meeting after the one with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed.

In an interview with the Emirates news agency WAM this morning, Bennett said, "Every day, every citizen in both countries sees the fruits of the Abraham Accords. I expect and predict that relations between us will continue to strengthen and become closer. We are natural partners."

Asked about the role of the Abraham Accords, Bennett said, "The Abraham Accords created a new infrastructure, deep and stable, of diplomatic, economic and intercultural relations in the region. In this framework, not only are governments talking to each other and finding ways of cooperating for the benefit of their peoples, but the peoples themselves are talking to each other and becoming friends. To me, this is the substance of the peace and the new reality in the region. We are working together to ensure a better future for our children."

Asked about his vision for the future of relations between the UAE and Israel, and areas of future cooperation between the countries, the prime minister answered, "Relations between us and the Emirates embrace almost every possible area. All the government ministries are working together, as are many companies and businesspeople. Delegations from the two sides visit the two countries every week. I see relations between us continuing to be close and good, particularly on the economic plane. Israel is a leading country in technology and science, and it has unique and highly effective solutions for various problems. In my view, health and nutrition security will play a leading role in cooperation between us."

