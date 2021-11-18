Israel Aerospace signs UAE unmanned vessels deal

Israel Aerospace Industries and UAE advanced technology defense company EDGE have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly design unmanned surface vessels (USV) for the entire range of military and commercial applications. The deal was signed one day after UAE Crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed visited the IAI pavilion at the Dubai Airshow.

EDGE unit ADSB will collaborate with IAI to develop the USVs. While ADSB will design the platform, integrate the control systems and payload, and develop the concept of operations (CONOPS), IAI will develop the autonomous control system and integrate various mission-payloads to the control system units according to the mission requirements.

With advanced sensors, sonars and imaging systems that are integrated into a unified command and control system, the USV will operate either remotely, semi-autonomously, or autonomously, requiring no human intervention.

EDGE Group CEO and managing director HE Faisal Al Bannai said, "It is an important milestone for EDGE to forge collaborations with leading defense players such as IAI to strengthen our advanced technology portfolio. Through this strategic alliance, we can ensure optimal autonomous operational solutions that minimize risk to human life, address key challenges for various industries, and enable a secure future for all. These developments will open many doors for us in local and global markets, military and commercial alike."

IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy added, "We are proud to join hands with EDGE in this endeavor, which is another step towards our growing efforts and partnership in the region. This MoU brings together the best technological knowhow from both companies - EDGE Group’s and ADBS’ naval and commercial vessel expertise, and IAI’s expertise in autonomous systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence - for a joint Made in UAE effort, maximizing both companies business opportunities and growth."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 18, 2021.

